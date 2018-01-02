- Advertisement -

NPFL champions Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye is in Cameroon to spy on his team’s CAF Champions League preliminary round foes Eding Sport.

Plateau United will host the first leg between February 9 and 11 in Jos with the return leg in Cameroon a week later.

Boboye said his spying mission has been worthwhile.

“Yes, it is true I have been away for some days, it is imperative to know about our opponents and I am glad that I made the trip to Cameroon to watch our first CAF Champions League opponents,” he revealed.

“With what I have gathered so far, we need to work very well as a team in order to upset this team.

“I have watched their video clips and done my research about the team.

“I have kept what I now know about this team that to myself. I will have a tactical session with my boys and we have to do the needful.

“We will give our best in the Champions League and let’s see how far we can challenge for the prestigious trophy in Africa.”

The former Sunshine Stars coach also admitted that the NPFL will be more competitive this coming season, but he still hopes to return Plateau United to the continent at the end of the campaign.

“It is my dream to return Plateau United to the continent, but it is going to be a fight to finish this season as the league will be more competitive,” he said.

“We know Plateau United are the team to beat and so we are working harder so as not to disappoint our teeming fans.”