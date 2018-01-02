- Advertisement -

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will begin the inspection of facilities for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon on January 11, 2018.

The 12 days assessment of the facilites would end on January 22, 2018.The essence of the inspection is to assess Cameroon’s readiness for the tournament.

The delegation will inspect facilities such as stadiums and hotels in host cities towards the successful organisation of the 32nd edition of the biennial tournament scheduled for June and July 2019.

According to FECAFOOT’s Dieudenno Happi, he said the country was on the right track and would be ready to host the tournament.

“The CAF has informed us that the inspection visit should take place on January 11-23,” he said in an interview with Actu Cameroun.

“Based on the current level of progress, what we understand is that even if this visit was taking place this week, I think Cameroon would be ready.

“Besides, it’s not a secret, I can deliver it to you too, I told Ahmad Ahmad at the CAN organizing meeting in Cairo.

“I told him that Cameroon would be ready to receive the visit of this mission of the CAF in November 2017.

“It’s good because I knew that the work was progressing normally, that logically, there should be no problem. And the decision to come rather in the first quarter of 2018 is a decision of the CAF and is welcome.“