Amaju Pinnick, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, believes that CS Sfaxien of Tunisia forward, Kingsley Sokari, may make the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup in Russia if he continues his fine form for the North African side.

Sokari was in splendid form for CS Sfaxien in the out-gone year after earning rave reviews with his three man-of-the-match awards and November player of the month award.

Yet to attract the attention of Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, Pinnick noted that Sokari remained in watch light of the technical crew ahead of the World Cup.

“I am really delighted to know that Kingsley Sokari is doing pretty well in the Tunisian League considering the fact that he’s a player with good quality.

“Besides, he is not a stranger to coaches of the national team having made a mark for himself at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup and now with CS Sfaxien in Tunisia.

“It is important for you to understand that the door of the Super Eagles isn’t close yet for Sokari and other players who are displaying beautiful performance for their respective clubs in Europe and Africa.

“We want the best players to don the green and white jersey of Nigeria and I see no reason why some of these players won’t be invited when preparation for the 2018 World Cup commences,” Pinnick said.