Jose Mourinho says Jesse Lingard has taken a major “jump” this season in his progression to becoming a “very good player” after scoring again in Monday’s win against Everton.

Lingard had scored just five goals in his first 60 Premier League games, but his New Year’s Day strike gave him seven in his past nine league matches, and his scoring rate has impress

“Jesse Lingard — one thing is to be a young talent, another thing is to be a very good player. Some players are not capable of that jump,” the coach said. “They go from great potential to normal players.

“Lingard is giving that jump. He is more consistent, he is adaptable, he understands better the game, he is going in a good direction.”

Lingard, meanwhile, credited Mourinho for encouraging him to attempt more shots like the one that doubled United’s lead at Goodison Park.

“I’ve been pushing myself to get as many goals as I can this season,” Lingard said. “Playing on the left the boss has given me licence to cut inside.

“We’re only halfway through the season and we have to have a winning mentality.”

The three points were welcome after United settled ended a run of three consecutive draws, and Paul Pogba said a victory was overdue.

“We deserved to beat Leicester and Southampton,” Pogba said. “This is football. Today we did what we had to do.”

United end New Year’s Day alone in second place, two points above Chelsea ahead of the Blues’ trip to Arsenal on Wednesday.

“It’s the first game of the year. It was a good win,” Pogba added. “We played with aggression but a positive way. We knew we could score going in at half-time. We believed in it. We just had to work hard.”