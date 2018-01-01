- Advertisement -

Claude Puel says he would like to keep Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window after he scored during Monday’s 3-0 win against Huddersfield.

The Algeria international’s fine volley inspired a second-half improvement from the Foxes before Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton wrapped up the New Year’s Day victory.

Mahrez handed in a transfer request in the summer, while Leicester rejected bids from Roma, and Puel is keen for him to stay at the club.

“I like this player and I’d like to keep our best players. We will ask him the question, for me I am happy to play with the team with Riyad, with Jamie Vardy and others,” he said.

“You say the word, speculation. I would like to keep all my best players. It was a very good game, a fantastic game for Riyad. It will be important to keep the maximum of our players.”

One player who has already completed a transfer in the winter window is Adrien Silva, who finally made his debut for Leicester four months after arriving in the Midlands, only to miss the deadline by 14 seconds.

He was given a rousing reception by the home fans when he replaced Matty James in the 86th minute, and Puel welcomed his availability.

“It was very difficult for him, for a player with a good match fitness but without the possibility to show his quality, but now it is finished, it is behind him and he is looking forward,” the Frenchman added.

“It is a good feeling because we will have Adrien and also Matty James who has come back after his long injury so it is a good feeling for the team for the future.

“It is just a disappointment about our captain West Morgan [who went off injured in the first half]. I think it is a hamstring injury and it is not good for us or for him of course.”

Speaking about Vardy’s injury that saw him miss out on New Year’s Day, Puel added: “I think he felt something in his groin against Liverpool. It was better to protect him but I don’t think it is a bad injury or for a long time which is a good thing.”