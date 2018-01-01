- Advertisement -

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung, has called on football stakeholders to remain calm as efforts were being made to correct an oversight made following the recent appointments into the board of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Federal Government announced the appointment yesterday of over 1,000 members including 209 board Chairmen to fill boards and government parastatal positions including the Nigeria Football Federation, the National Youth Service Corps, the National Institute for Sports and the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre which are all under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Barrister Dalung said in a statement, that the appointment of members into the NFF board by the federal government was an oversight, as by virtue of their statutes, members are elected and not appointed.

“The recently released board members of NFF is an oversight which is being sorted out. NFF is governed by statutes and board members are elected by congress and not appointed.

“I am appealing for calm from all stakeholders as it was an administrative oversight. Efforts are tailored towards addressing it very soon.”

The Minister also stated that government and Football’s governing body FIFA were in talks to clarify the issue and assure them that no harm was intended.

“I have spoken with FIFA Secretary General over the situation in Nigeria and conveyed Federal government’s commitment to uphold the governance structure of the Nigeria football Federation.

“All efforts are on course to liaise with CAF and FIFA on constructive engagement that the situation may likely attract. This board of NFF under Amaju has provided leadership but their performance is subject to a congress and not appointment,” Dalung stated.