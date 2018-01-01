- Advertisement -

David Moyes has urged Marko Arnautovic to continue his good form into the New Year and help West Ham climb away from danger.

The club’s £25million record signing has finally found his feet after a slow start to life in London, scoring five goals in his past six appearances with many praising Moyes for rejuvenating the Austrian’s confidence since the new Hammers boss was appointed in November.

Despite improved performances under Moyes, West Ham start 2018 in the bottom three but will hope to move out of the relegation zone with victory over West Brom on Tuesday, and Moyes will be looking to Arnautovic to once again lead the attacking threat.

“He was a big signing for the club and everybody expected big things from him as well,” said Moyes.

“He wasn’t a new recruit to the Premier League either, so you would have been hopeful that he could have hit the ground running.

“He’s done really well for us, he has helped the team greatly. His energy and effort has rubbed off on the supporters as well so he’s doing a good job for us.

“But it needs to be continued because we need him at the moment, he is the one who is really helping us so I hope his form continues.”

The Hammers’ position in the table might have been healthier but for Callum Wilson’s controversial equaliser in the 3-3 draw at Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

“I think the most important thing for us is to focus on how we can get ourselves away from the bottom end,” added Moyes.

“I don’t like harping back to it but I think we might have been 13th if that decision had gone for us on Boxing Day.

“It would have made us feel a lot better and our league position look a lot better.

“So all we can do is focus on ourselves and keep our home form as good as we can as well. We need to win our home games.”