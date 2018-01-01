- Advertisement -

Wilfried Zaha has told the BBC he will be staying at Crystal Palace despite speculation linking him with a potential move.

Zaha has been key to a revival that has lifted Palace away from the relegation zone and won the late penalty from which they failed to score in a 0-0 home draw with leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

He has scored four Premier League goals for the London side, with his performances also leading to reported interest from City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Speaking after the City match, Zaha was asked whether he would be at Selhurst Park for the rest of the season and said: “Yep, I am.”

His confirmation came after Palace boss Roy Hodgson said last week that there was no guarantee Zaha would stay beyond the January transfer window.

Hodgson, who gave Zaha his international debut in 2012 when England coach, added: “It’s a great credit to the club and Zaha that if there are rumours circulating that there are so called bigger clubs looking at him and maybe thinking of making a bid, we should be pleased about that because it means he’s playing well.”