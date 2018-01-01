- Advertisement -

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is the only player who can improve Manchester City’s squad, according to former Dutch international George Boateng.

City attempted to sign Sanchez last summer, launching a £60m bid on August’s Deadline Day, but the Gunners refused to let him leave because they could not land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

But injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne in City’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace could see the Premier League leaders move for the Chilean earlier than expected after Sky Sources had revealed City are happy to wait until the summer to bring Sanchez in.

Former Premier League player Boateng said: “At the moment, Manchester City have got the most complete squad and it’s very difficult for Pep Guardiola to improve it.

“Can you find a player that’s better than what you’ve got? It’s really difficult but Alexis Sanchez is the one that can probably come in and give a new fresh inspiration to the squad.”

With six months left on his contract, Sanchez can now sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of England but it is understood the player is keen to rekindle his relationship with Pep Guardiola having worked with him at Barcelona.

But Boateng believes Arsenal have to keep the 29-year-old, who has hit 60 goals in 121 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

“I think Arsenal have got no choice, they have to keep him,” said Boateng. “He’s the only one that’s causing threats for Arsenal when they play – he scores goals and he creates.

“Arsenal have done quite well to keep him until now. He’s got six months left, what’s the point of selling him now? They’d rather take the points that he can give Arsenal than to take the money.”