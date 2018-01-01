- Advertisement -

Former Nigeria Professional Football League champions Kano Pillars will resume camping on Wednesday for the final lap of their preparation for the 2017/2018 season.‎

The players and their officials were given two-week Christmas and New Year break following their participation in the NPFL invitational tournament which they finished in last position.

The players are expected to arrive at the Sani Abacha Stadium by 7:00am on Wednesday to begin the training exercise.

Pillars will open their 2017/2018 NPFL campaign with a tricky fixture away to Katsina United before hosting Nasarawa United in a matchday-two encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

The Sai Masu Gida finished in eight position last term and will aim at doing better in the new season.