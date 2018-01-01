- Advertisement -

Alan Pardew says no decision has been made on the future of Jonny Evans but admits that he wants to make changes to the West Brom squad in January.

Evans was heavily linked with a move away from the Hawthorns in the summer, with Manchester City appearing to be the most likely destination, and the defender has so far refused to commit his long-term future to West Brom.

The 29-year-old has only 18 months left on his current contract with the Baggies and Pardew has previously admitted that Evans could leave in this transfer window if offers are made.

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, Pardew revealed that the club would wait until receiving an offer for Evans before making a decision on the player’s future.

Asked what the latest situation was with regards to keeping hold of the Northern Ireland international, Pardew said: “I don’t know, because there has been no bid for Jonny so there is no decision to be made on that.

“When that bid comes in, if it comes in, we will make a decision.”

West Brom are 19th in the Premier League table and without a win in the league since August, and Pardew believes the club must add new signings in the January transfer window.

Asked if he needs to shake up West Brom’s squad, Pardew said: “I do, I think we need to try and move something around.

“If I look at the history of teams in the bottom three, and we’re at the bottom at the moment, you’ve got to do some business just to freshen things up, and add a different character, even just for the dressing room.

“So I’ll be working hard with the chairman and sporting director here to do that.”