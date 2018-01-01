- Advertisement -

Mauricio Pochettino has played down Tottenham fans’ fears over the future of Toby Alderweireld, telling them to trust club chairman Daniel Levy.

Belgium international Alderweireld has not played since suffering a hamstring injury during Spurs’ 3-1 Champions League win over Real Madrid in November. His current contract expires at the end of next season but contains a one-year extension option which, if activated, would run until summer 2020.

Alderweireld, absent for the Premier League meeting against Swansea on Tuesday night, has been a key reason for Pochettino’s success at Tottenham and the Spurs boss remains confident a new deal will be agreed.

“This is a message for our fans and for everyone: Toby still has two-and-a-half years of contract,” said Pochettino, who referenced Lionel Messi signing a new Barcelona contract in November which was due to expire in the summer of 2018.

“Messi was six months left on his contract. Messi! If something happens [on Alderweireld], the club is going to communicate.

“But I don’t understand all these things when the players are all under contract.”

Alderweireld’s team-mates including Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane have all committed their futures over the last 18 months but the former Atletico Madrid player has yet to enter meaningful talks.

Pochettino added: “Players have signed contracts. But for different reasons. Players like Eric Lamela still haven’t signed. Or another player signs with two years left.

“But still Alderweireld has two-and-a-half years. And then it’s different contexts, different reasons. It’s not only to say the club needs to do this and this.

“Hey, calm, calm, our fans because Daniel is very good. He has managed the club 17 or 18 years. Look at how Tottenham was 18 years ago and how it is today.

“I think full credit to Daniel Levy and let Daniel work. It is important the fans trust in Daniel.”