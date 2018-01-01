- Advertisement -

With the January transfer window opening the future of Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa at Leicester City is under review.

The 25-year-old joined Leicester in July 2016 for a then club record fee of £16m, but has played just once this season and as a result manager Claude Puel is questioning his worth at the English Premier League club.

“It’s not the time to speak about if he can bring something to the squad or if he can leave the squad in January,” Puel told BBC Sport.

“We’ll look at all the players. At the moment the status quo remains.

“He’s a good player with quality. For me he’s not a striker, he’s a winger who can play on the left or right.

“He can attack space, has good penetration but there’s imbalance in competition with (Marc) Albrighton, (Demarai) Gray and (Riyad) Mahrez.

“Sometimes it’s tough, it’s difficult for the staff to make a choice and give him more game time but in training sessions he always has a positive attitude and this is very important for him and the squad.”