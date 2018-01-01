- Advertisement -

Goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye has said he is in the form of his life and he only needs a top game with the Super Eagles to prove he is good for the World Cup.

Ajiboye is set to be part of the squad to the forthcoming CHAN in Morocco and he said he is in great shape for the championship strictly for those featuring in their domestic league.

“I am in the best form of my life as our goalkeeper trainer Alloy Agu has pushed and drilled us and this has brought out the best in me,” he said.

“The only thing I need now is to get a game with the team to prove just how good I am now.”

The former Nigeria U17, U20 and Olympic team shot stopper was outstanding as Plateau United made history by winning a first-ever NPFL championship this past season.

He further said he hopes to use the CHAN to get back into serious reckoning in the main Super Eagles in time for the World Cup in Russia.

“I have worked very hard in pre-season and believe in myself,” declared the agile goalkeeper, who has posted a stint in Spain.

“We will have a great CHAN and after that I will shift my attention to the World Cup.

“I hope to give everything to be in Russia.”

Ajiboye was part of the Super Eagles set-up, but was overlooked for the team’s last games – a final World Cup qualifier in Algeria and a friendly against Argentina in November.