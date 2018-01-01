- Advertisement -

El Kanemi Warriors will be one of the NPFL clubs in the new season with the most international stars after they signed seven players from various African countries.

Coach Imama Amapakabo has signed three players from Ghana – U20 international striker Sule Muhammed, goalkeeper Isaac Ekong and defensive midfielder Anthony Yefou.

Gambia international goalkeeper Modou Jobs has already justified his arrival with some sparkling displays during the recent pre-season tournaments in Kano.

The Desert Warriors have also snapped up Ivorian left fullback Coulibally, De Sousa Anthonio, a top striker from Togolese league, while combative midfielder Sixtus has joined up from Cameroon.

“Nigeria is a big football nation and having foreigners in the league shows there is something different about the league, the structure and as well welfare package has improved tremendously,” former Enugu Rangers coach Imama said.

“If national team goalkeeper of two different nations are in our league, it tells you the quality and standard of the league now.”

The Maiduguri outfit placed sixth this past NPFL season.