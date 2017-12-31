- Advertisement -

Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to Arsene Wenger after the Arsenal boss surpassed his record for most matches as a Premier League manager.

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at West Brom on Sunday saw Wenger reach 811 games in charge of a top-flight team – one more than Ferguson achieved during his 27-year spell at Manchester United.

Ferguson was quick to praise Wenger after he reached the landmark and the former Red Devils boss says he expects the record will never be broken.

In a statement released through the League Managers Association, Ferguson said: “I applaud Arsene on surpassing my record of managing 810 Premier League games.

“It is a fantastic milestone which has required the highest standards of dedication and professional management to achieve. I doubt his record, whatever it turns out to be, will ever be beaten.

“Congratulations on a truly remarkable career and great service to football and Arsenal FC.”

LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson added: “On behalf of the League Managers Association and all our members, I would like to congratulate Arsene on his record-breaking achievement. 811 Premier League games, and more to come, is testimony to all he has brought to football in England and to Arsenal FC.

“There are few certainties in football, but I’m sure his record will last forever.”