Manchester United player Ashley Young has been handed a three-match suspension by the English Football Association for violent conduct.

Young’s suspension was confirmed by United on their official website on Sunday.

Young, 32, was punished for striking Dusan Tadic of Southampton with an elbow in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

A statement on United’s website reads: “Ashley Young will be suspended for Manchester United’s next three matches.

“He accepted a violent conduct charge following an off-the-ball incident during yesterday’s game against Southampton, but argued the suspension was excessive. This was rejected by a Regulatory Commission.”

“Young will miss the New Year’s Day trip to Everton, the Emirates FA Cup tie at home to Derby County on Friday and the Premier League visit of Stoke City on 15 January.”