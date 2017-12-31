- Advertisement -

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has only “a little chance” of facing Chelsea due to a knee injury, manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The Germany international has picked up a minor issue and was not named in the matchday squad for Sunday’s trip to West Brom.

Wenger is also concerned that Ozil will not recover in time for the visit of the Premier League champions to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

“Ozil is injured and cannot contribute today,” he told Sky Sports ahead of the match at The Hawthorns.

Asked if Ozil could return for Chelsea, Wenger replied: “He has a little chance.”

Ozil has four goals and five assists from 17 Premier League appearances this season.

A win for the Gunners on Sunday will lift them above Tottenham into fifth place, having played a game more than their north London rivals, and to within just a point of fourth-place Liverpool.