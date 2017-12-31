- Advertisement -

Nigeria forward Gbolahan Salami insists the country will scale through the group stage hurdle at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia despite having to face two-time champions Argentina and a talented Croatia team in the first round.

Gernot Rohr’s men who were the first African country to qualify for the global fiesta will face a daunting task at the Mundial against an Argentine side that barring any unforseen circumstances will be led by Lionel Messi with the likes Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain also expected to make the team.

The Croats also have a talented pool of players in their ranks with Luca Modric, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic, and Mateo Kovacic among their top stars.

Salami is however confident the Super Eagles will overcome the two opponents.

“It’s a tough group but I have no doubt we will scale through despite the pedigree of Argentina and Croatia,” the former Shooting Stars player said.

“They have a lot of talented players in their teams but we have top quality players too who can beat any opposition in the world.

“We just have to make sure we prepare adequately for the competition and avoid any distraction that could hamper our performance.”