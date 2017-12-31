- Advertisement -

Swansea defender Kyle Naughton will be banned for three games after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct.

Television pictures showed Naughton stamping on Watford striker Stefano Okaka during Swansea’s 2-1 win at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

“The incident was not seen by the match officials but caught on video,” an FA statement read.

Naughton had been given until 5 p.m. to respond to the charge, but Swansea told Press Association Sport that they will not appeal against the decision.

The 29-year-old full-back will miss Premier League games against his former club Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as Swansea’s FA Cup third round trip to Wolves on Saturday.