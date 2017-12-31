- Advertisement -

Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger took charge of his 811th Premier League game on Sunday to set a new record, overtaking Alex Ferguson.

The 68-year-old Frenchman achieved the new mark as the Gunners kicked off against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns in the final Premier League match of 2017.

Wenger joined Arsenal in 1996 and in his first 10 years at Arsenal amassed three league titles and four FA Cups, putting him on course to rival the trophy hauls of the most successful managers to have worked in English football.

But the trophies have dried up and Wenger stands third when judging post-war managers by trophies won, behind Ferguson and Liverpool’s Bob Paisley.

He had equalled Ferguson’s record in the 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday.