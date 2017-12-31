- Advertisement -

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been the signing of the season, according to Don Hutchinson.

Jurgen Klopp splashed out £34.3m in order to sign the Egypt international from Roma last summer.

And Salah has responded by contributing an incredible 23 goals and eight assists in just 29 matches in all competitions for his new side so far this campaign, equalling Roger Hunt’s record from the 1961/62 season for most goals in the first half of the campaign.

“Mo Salah has probably been the signing of the summer, people might argue Alvaro Morata, who has been in good form,” Hutchinson told Goals on Sunday.

“I watched a lot of him at Roma last year and apart from Radja Nainggolan, he was their best player. But to hit the ground running and have 23 (goals) in all competitions, is absolutely amazing.

“He could have actually had four at the weekend. He misses chances, that is how good he is, which sounds like a bit of a contradiction! But he gets in the positions to score goals and miss them and he got two great goals at the weekend.”

Salah scored twice more to help his new team come from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield on Saturday, and it was the 25-year-old’s opener that best sums him up as a player, says the former Reds midfielder.

“If anyone watches Salah and watches him a lot, he is a guy that plays out on the right-hand side and he always makes his runs from out to in,” Hutchinson said.

“He never has chalk on his boots and stays out wide, he makes these runs constantly and any sort of sniff that he gets… that little burst, that little five-yard pass, then it is the strength.

“There is a little assist that he could have played to [Roberto Firmino], but he does not and taps it away.

“He is an honest player as well and recognises that if I show a little bit of skill and my balance is good, I am going to get an opportunity to score. And his balance is exceptional.

“Once he goes away from you, and he has the pace, balance and power, he is away and you are out of the game.”