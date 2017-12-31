- Advertisement -

Croatia and Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren faces up to five years in jail after being accused of perjury.

According to The Sun, Lovren will appear in court on Tuesday having alleged to have given false testimony during a football corruption investigation.

Public prosecutors in his home country of Croatia believe the 28-year-old lied under oath regarding his transfer from Dinamo Zagreb to French club Lyon in 2010.

A public prosecutors’ spokesman told The Sun: “The county prosecutor’s office in Osijek is investigating Dejan Lovren on a suspicion of giving a false testimony.”

The case is part of a £14 million embezzlement trial of former Dinamo boss Zdravko Mamic.

If convicted, Lovren will miss the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with Croatia who are in Group D with Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland.

He was a member of the Croatia squad that participated at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.