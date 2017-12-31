- Advertisement -

Neymar has finished 2017 on a high as it emerged that he has got back together with on-off girlfriend Bruna Marquezine for a fourth time.

The couple have endured a roller-coaster relationship since first meeting during Carnival celebration in Rio de Janeiro back in 2012.

But at a New Year’s party in Fernando de Noronha the PSG star was pictured in a passionate embrace with the actress, fuelling speculation that they have reconciled.

Both lovebirds were happy to pose for photos in each other’s arms, as Neymar enjoyed a chance to let his hair down in his native country while Ligue 1 breaks for the winter.

The first break up for Neymar and Bruna occurred at the end of 2013, before they reignited their relationship prior to the 2014 World Cup.

That reconciliation was short-lived, as was a third stint together that began in October 2016 and came to an end in June.

Will it be fourth-time lucky for Brazil’s answer to Romeo and Juliet? Only time will tell!