Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will be out for “one or two months” with the injury he sustained during Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian, 20, went off in tears after appearing to injure a knee during the first half at Selhurst Park.

City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne could also be set for a spell out after he left the field on a stretcher.

However, the Belgian was seen hobbling along the touchline after the game.