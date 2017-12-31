- Advertisement -

Eddie Howe has backed Jordon Ibe to continue to improve and says the winger has produced his best form in Bournemouth’s last two matches.

The Cherries’ club record signing made a slow start to life on the south coast following his £15m move from Liverpool in the summer of 2016 and did not contribute a goal or assist in his 25 appearances during the 2016-17 season.

However, the 23-year-old has delivered a string of positive displays over the Christmas period as Bournemouth snatched a dramatic 3-3 draw with West Ham, before a Ryan Fraser double inflicted Sam Allardyce’s first defeat as Everton manager on Saturday.

Howe’s side head to Brighton on New Year’s Day, and the Bournemouth boss is hoping Ibe can continue his impressive form.

Asked about Ibe’s recent performances, Howe said: “When you reflect back on these two games he’s been a real goal threat and has looked positive throughout.

“Any player has their moments in a game when things might not go their way, but he’s kept working hard.

“He’s been very, very effective, and I think these are definitely his two best back-to-back performances for the football club.

“That’s great news for him and for us, and hopefully he can keep going with that and keep going in the right way.

“I’m pleased to say that we won and performed well, and that’s the best combination for any manager.”

The win over Everton ended Bournemouth’s eight-match winless run and saw them climb out of the relegation zone and up to 14th in the table.

“It would have been really hard on us not to win on Saturday,” said Howe.

“We do make it difficult for ourselves but that’s when the true character comes through.

“The players really showed they can dig deep and it’s a great feeling to get the win.

“The last two games really have had incredible twists and turns, but two really good performances from the team underneath that.”