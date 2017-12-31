- Advertisement -

Home-based Super Eagles players will take time off training on Monday to mark the New Year’s Day celebrations.

Salisu Yusuf’s charges are currently in Abuja perfecting strategies ahead of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) which is due to start in Morocco on January 12.

The players were also given a day off last Monday to observe the Christmas celebrations.

They will however not be allowed to travel to see their families and loved ones as they are expected to remain in their Bolton White and Apartments base all through the day.

Training is however expected to commence the next day (Tuesday).

The team will leave for Rabat, Morocco on January 3 for the final lap of their preparations for CHAN 2018.

The Home Eagles will face Rwanda in their first group game on January 15 in Tangier. They will also slug it out with Libya and Equatorial Guinea in the other group fixtures.

CHAN 2018 will start in Morocco on January 12 and February 4.