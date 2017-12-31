- Advertisement -

Gabriel Jesus was in tears at Selhurst Park on New Year’s Eve after the Manchester City suffered a leg injury in the first half against Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old Brazilian did the splits after 11 minutes when chasing a loose ball but seemed to recover in Sunday’s early Premier League match.

With Scott Dann having already been stretchered off after picking up an injury following a tackle on City’s playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, the City medical staff were soon back in action with Jesus struggling to overcome his earlier knock.

Jesus had just taken a low shot from the edge of the area but the striker fell to the turf clearly in a lot of pain.

He was sobbing as he headed to the tunnel with manager Pep Guardiola tapping him on the head in sympathy.

Sergio Aguero came onto to replace Jesus on 23 minutes.