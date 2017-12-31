- Advertisement -

Ashley Young has been charged with violent conduct by the FA after appearing to elbow Dusan Tadic during Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

The incident was not seen by match officials but was later caught on video and Young has until 5pm on Sunday to respond to the charge.

Jose Mourinho’s side were left frustrated by the Saints as United failed to score at home for the first time in 20 games in all competitions, but the hosts could have been reduced to 10 men had referee Craig Pawson spotted Young’s altercation with Tadic.