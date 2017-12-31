- Advertisement -

Atletico Madrid have officially unveiled Diego Costa as the club’s player.

Costa, 29, returned to the LaLiga club for a reported £45m after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

But Atletico could not feature him because of a FIFA transfer ban on the club which expires on Sunday.

“WELCOME HOME. 😃🏧😃We’ve missed that smile, @DiegoCosta.

#AúpaAtleti #BienvenidoDiegoCosta,” Atletico tweeted on Sunday while unveiling the Brazilian-born Spain striker at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Costa, who spent three-and-a-half years at Chelsea and won the Premier League title, said he was delighted to return to Atletico Madrid, from where he joined Chelsea in 2014.

”I want to thank the club for all the hard work they did to be able to bring me back,” he said at the unveiling ceremony. “From the heart, thank you.”

Costa will wear the No.18 jersey at Atletico.