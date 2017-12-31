- Advertisement -

Chelsea’s Nigerian wing-back Victor Moses is excited with the Blues’ fantastic team performance which saw them thrash Stoke City 5-0 at Stamford Bridge on their final league game of 2017 on Saturday.

Moses made his 14th English Premier League start of the season for Chelsea in the encounter and was paraded for 57 minutes before he was replaced by Davide Zappacosta.

Goals from Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater, Pedro, Willian and Zappacosta sealed a sixth successive home league win for Chelsea and moved the reigning champions to second place in the EPL table.

The win was the highest recorded by Antonio Conte’s side so far this season in the English Premier League.

“What a team performance. Get in there,” the 27-year-old who was listed by France Football in their African X1 for 2017 tweeted on Sunday .

​Next up for Chelsea is a London derby against Arsenal on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.