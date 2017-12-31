- Advertisement -

Egypt national team coach Hector Cuper says he will change his tactics at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Pharaohs mentor says all teams that reached the global tournament are strong and he will work on improving his tactics.

Under Cuper’s guidance, Egypt have ended a 28-year World Cup drought after topping their group in the qualifiers.

“We may make some changes in our style during the World Cup as we can’t face Spain or Germany for example with the same system that we use in Africa,” he said in Dubai.

“All teams who qualified are strong so we don’t fear playing any particular team.

“We want to win our games in the World Cup as well as presenting fine displays to reach advanced places in the tournament.

“We believe in our ability to introduce something special in the tournament.”

The North Africans are in Group A alongside Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.