Pep Guardiola says he would be willing to help England’s World Cup campaign if asked to do so by Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions will head to Russia next summer attempting to win their first major international tournament since 1966, having been drawn in Group G, along with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has presided over a record-breaking run of form for Manchester City, who have yet to lose in 19 Premier League games and currently lead the league table by 13 points.

And the Catalan has now offered his services to the national team, as they look to finally end 52 years of hurt.

“Of course I’m able to speak with them, no problem,” he told reporters. “They don’t know it but I will learn from them as well. I’m pretty sure of that.

“When this happens I try to be smart to take something from them as we can always learn. That is why I’m here in England and why I went to Germany — to learn a different perspective of ways.

“I was a young manager and travelled around the world to be with other managers to explain to me the secrets or how they think or what they believe.

“It was a gift to speak to other managers who opened the doors and explained what they believe in, the profession, the locker rooms, the tactics, whatever.

“Of course, in the end all I can say is that afterwards they have to do what they believe — don’t follow me because I have success now, that’s a big mistake.”

Man City play Crystal Palace on Sunday and can go 16 points clear of second-placed Chelsea and third-placed Manchester United with a victory.