Manchester United’s dismal run of results in December continued with a third consecutive English Premier League draw as they were held 0-0 at home to Southampton on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result meant the Red Devils dropped to third in the league standings, below Chelsea who earlier thrashed an abject Stoke City 5-0.

United had top goalscorer Romelu Lukaku carried off on a stretcher early in the game and looked stricken of any thrust or creativity in attack.

They ended the month with four wins from nine games in all competitions and without a victory in their last four.

Jose Mourinho’s side began brightly and Lukaku came close to giving them the lead in the third minute when he headed a Juan Mata cross over the bar.

Jesse Lingard also narrowly missed the target before the interval with a flicked header.

Paul Pogba had a late strike ruled out as he knocked Anthony Martial’s rolling shot in from an offside position when the ball looked destined to hit the post.

Southampton were not far from nicking a first win in eight games when Shane Long saw his shot turned over the crossbar by the toe of David de Gea.

In another EPL encounter also played on Saturday, Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool came from behind to maintain their push for a Champions League place.

They had a 2-1 victory over Leicester on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy put Leicester ahead but Liverpool, who had new 75 million pounds (100 million dollars) signing Vigil van Dijk watching from the Anfield stands, fought back after the interval.

Salah was again instrumental for Jurgen Klopp’s side as he took his tally to 17 Premier League goals this season with two fine finishes to secure the points.

Liverpool, who remain fourth, are four points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham.