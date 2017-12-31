- Advertisement -

Nigeria winger, Victor Moses, has been named in the highly rated France Football magazine Africa X1 for 2017.‎

Moses enjoyed a successful campaign with English Premier League outfit Chelsea, helping the Blues win the title in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge of the club and making it to the final of the FA Cup where they lost 2-1 to London rivals Arsenal.

He is the only Nigerian in the list that also has the likes of legendary Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, Senegal’s Saido Mane and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

The former Wigan star was picked in midfield along with Naby Keita of Guinea and Ivory Coast’s Jean -Michael Seri

The authoritative magazine stated on their website that Moses who made his 100th appearance for the West London club in their Boxing day clash against Brighton was recognised for his impressive showing for both club and country.

“Under the direction of Antonio Conte, this right-winger has managed an astonishing tactical conversion into a club, where he has fully blossomed into a defensive role as well as offensive. A champion with the Blues, he has also taken a leading role in the Super Eagles qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia where he will be one of the great African attractions.”

The selection will come as consolation to Moses after he missed out on BBC African Footballer of the Year Award, which was won by Salah and his omission from the final three-man shortlist for the 2017 CAF Award

THE FULL 11

Essam El-Hadary (Egypt), Nabil Dirar (Morocco), Mehdi Benatia (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Faouzi Ghoulam (Algeria) ,Victor Moses (Nigeria), Naby Keita (Guinea), Jean-Michael Seri (Cote d’Ivoire), Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon), Sadio Mane (Senegal)