- Advertisement -

Chelsea have not given up hope of catching Manchester City and retaining their Premier League crown, according to Danny Drinkwater.

Antonio Conte’s men moved into second place in the table on Saturday after a comprehensive 5-0 thrashing of Stoke City at Stamford Bridge.

The hosts raced into a 3-0 lead midway through the first half thanks to Antonio Rudiger, Pedro and Drinkwater as Stoke were brushed aside with ease.

Willian and Davide Zappacosta completed the win late on to fire Chelsea above Manchester United and to within 13 of leaders City – who face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“We’re doing well. The more wins we pick up in a row, the better it is for us,” he told BBC’s Match of the Day.

“We managed the game well. We got off to a good start. We can take confidence from this into the Arsenal game – but it’s a totally different game.

“It [the title race] is not over until it’s over. So we have to keep on winning.”

Drinkwater’s sumptuous strike from the edge of the area was his first for Chelsea since moving from Leicester City, and he was delighted to finally break his duck.

He added: “I’m happy with my goal, it’s a nice feeling to score.”