- Advertisement -

Mohamed Salah is a doubt for Liverpool’s trip to Burnley after picking up a so far unspecified knock against Leicester.

The Egypt international scored both goals as the Reds came from behind to beat the Foxes 2-1 at Anfield, but he limped off as he was replaced by Gini Wijnaldum on 83 minutes.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said: “I don’t know exactly [what the problem is]. He was limping and that’s never a good sign.

“We will have to see what the problem is and what he can do for the next game.”

Salah took his tally to 23 for the season on Saturday as he continued his superb form since signing from Roma in the summer.

Klopp said: “He’s still a young player. He can improve. He’s so important for us but he knows and I know he couldn’t score without the other boys playing fantastic passes.

“I think he can keep the standard [for the rest of the season], but it’s normal that they can keep the standard in the moment, and it’s not only a run. The boys show their quality.”

Liverpool travel to Turf Moor on New Year’s Day, having extended their lead in fourth to four points.