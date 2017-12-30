- Advertisement -

After suffering a knee injury last week while playing for Anderlecht in Belgium, Nigerian Henry Onyekuru has insisted he will not need surgery to fix the problem and will be fit in time for the 2018 World Cup.

The Super Eagles player, who is on load at Anderlecht from Everton, said that the injury is not as serious as first thought.

“Everton called for me to come back. They saw the picture of the MRI and they said I won’t need surgery. So hopefully, I will just go through the treatment and won’t need it,” said Onyekuru.

“Hopefully, in three weeks I should be in UK for treatment.”