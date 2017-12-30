- Advertisement -

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Leicester City on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has hailed ‘fantastic’ Riyad Mahrez.

The Algeria international has been impressive this season, scoring six league goals to help the Foxes to the eighth spot in the log, having gathered 27 points from 20 games.

The forward tried to force a move from the King Power Stadium outfit in the summer which fell through.

And the Reds handler is hopeful that the former Le Havre winger will not lack interest from clubs as the transfer window opens in January.

“[Mahrez] is a fantastic player to be honest,” Klopp said in a press conference.

“I can imagine a lot of clubs are interested in him. The fact he is still there shows obviously that somebody at Leicester convinced him. So, a very important player for them, 100 percent.”

The German tactician also acknowledged the improvement at Leicester ever since Claude Puel took over.

“They play very good football since Claude Puel came in. Their main strength is still the same. Very organised and an incredible threat on the counter,” he continued.

“The speed of Vardy, Mahrez and Gray is dangerous. It will be difficult but we still want to win the game and must be ready,” he concluded.