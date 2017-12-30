- Advertisement -

Super Eagles star Victor Moses has revealed that winning the English Premier League title with Chelsea was the hallmark of 2017 for him.

Moses was a key player for Chelsea last season as the Blues lifted their fifth EPL title with the 27-year-old Nigerian international scoring three goals in 34 EPL games.

But so far this season, the champions are currently third in the table with 42 points from 20 games, one behind second-placed Manchester United, and 16 adrift Manchester City who are leading the pack.

Moses insists Chelsea will not give up easily on the EPL title.

“Winning the league is the most important one,” Moses told the official Chelsea website.

“It is not easy to win the Premier League and doing that this year is a massive achievement for me, for the lads, for every single one of us at the club and I was very delighted.

“We are doing the best that we can and we are not going to give up the Premier League easily, we are still in the race. We are still in the Champions League, the FA Cup and Carabao Cup so we will do the best that we can to try to win something.”

The 2013 African Nations Cup winner also hopes to close in on Marcos Alonso’s goals and assists tally and this term. Alonso has has scored five EPL goals, providing three assists while Moses is yet to get off the mark this term.

“Marcos is banging them in, I missed a few games but that is not an excuse and we have still got a lot of games to go this season, and I will try to hopefully catch Marcos up,” Moses added.

“I will try to do my best and we will see what happens but I am delighted for Marcos, he is doing very well and scoring goals and helping the team as well.”

On his 100th appearance for Chelsea against Brighton Hove Albion in midweek, Moses said: “It really means a lot. It was quite a long time ago but then again it seems like yesterday.

“It is a lot of games and it is good for me to make 100 appearances for a great club like Chelsea. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I am happy to be here and I am enjoying my football, so I am very delighted with everything.

“The appearances have come quickly since the start of last season. The most important thing is I am enjoying the football, I have a great manager here who is helping every single one of us to improve and we have had a great year this year. We will do our best to finish as high as we can this season.”

On his side’s home clash against Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (today), the former West Ham and Liverpool winger added: “Now we have Stoke again this weekend and we are looking forward to it. We are looking good in training but it is not going to be an easy game even with the position Stoke are in at the moment. But we play at home and we have the quality players who can win games.

“When I see my old loan teams playing I always want to watch them on TV and see if they do well. I wish them the best but then again I am a Chelsea player and I want to be the best I can to help the club. I am back here now, this is my home, this is my club and I am just concentrating on that.”