Leicester City manager, Claude Puel has explained why Ahmed Musa is not playing regularly for the first team.

The 25-year-old has been on the fringe of the Foxes’ setup, featuring only once in a League Cup encounter this season.

Despite his lack of play time, the gaffer has declared that the forward remains in his plans and clarified that stern competition on the flanks – where he is most suited – has made it more difficult

“It’s not the time to speak about if he can bring something to the squad or if he can leave the squad in January,” Puel told BBC Sport.

“We’ll look at all the players. At the moment the status quo remains.

“He’s a good player with quality. For me he’s not a striker, he’s a winger who can play on the left or right.

“He can attack space, has good penetration but there’s imbalance in competition with [Marc] Albrighton, [Demarai] Gray and [Riyad] Mahrez.

“Sometimes it’s tough, it’s difficult for the staff to make a choice and give him more game time but in training sessions he always has a positive attitude and this is very important for him and the squad.”

Leicester City travel to Anfield on Saturday to confront Liverpool and the former CSKA Moscow will be hoping to get some minutes under his belt in the outing.