- Advertisement -

Nemanja Matic is prepared to play wherever he is needed at Manchester United, as his versatility has been put to the test recently.

The Serbia international was acquired by the Red Devils from Chelsea to fill a holding midfield role, with £40 million invested in his ability to operate in that area of the field.

He is, however, capable of providing cover elsewhere when required, with a Boxing Day clash with Burnley seeing Jose Mourinho switch the 29-year-old to centre-half.

Matic has no issue with being moved around and insists he would happily fill in for David de Gea between the sticks if United ever found themselves short.

He told the club’s official website: “Obviously, I like to play in midfield but if I need to help the team and the coach wants me to play in any position, I will do it.

“Even goalkeeper, if we need it. I hope that never needs to happen but, if it does, I am there to help. For me, it’s important to play, it doesn’t matter what position.”

While there is little chance of Matic being asked to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Nemanja Vidic by becoming a regular at centre-half for United, he is treading a similar path on the awards front.

The commanding midfielder has seen his efforts recognised once again in his homeland, with a third Captain’s Award in the space of four years bestowed upon him.

The prize, which is voted for by the captains of teams across the Serbian top-flight, has been awarded by newspaper Vecerenje Novosti since 1970.

On landing the 2017 edition, Matic said: “This award is for a famous newspaper in Serbia where all the captains from the First Division teams vote and they chose me as best player for 2017 which I’m very happy about.

“I am very proud because when the captains vote, that means something. I’m happy and I say thanks to them. It’s a pleasure to be chosen.”

Matic will be hoping to impress again, in whatever position is asked of him, when United take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday.