- Advertisement -

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi, says the federation expects more commitment from the Super Eagles when they campaign at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Sanusi told in Abuja yesterday that the football body expects nothing short of this from the team.

“What we expect from them is what they have been doing before, which is being committed to the job.

“They have shown a lot of commitment, revealing that they are ready to die for their country and that is why God assisted us to qualify for the World Cup with a match at hand.

“They have demonstrated that trust and commitment, showing that money is not everything.

“Even when the money was not there, they played without asking, not to talk of when there is money available.

“We are now hopeful that they will deliver at the bigger stage in Russia,” Sanusi told the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The NFF official also lauded the players for their dedication to the country.

Nigeria, who became the first African country to qualify for the 32-team mundial with a game to spare, is pitched in Group D alongside familiar foes Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.