Nigeria and Standard Liege’s Uche Agbo has explained his lewd actions towards fans in Belgium when he was sent off this past Wednesday in their 2-1 loss to KV Kortrijk.

According to the Nigerian the abuse began just before half time and reached its peak when Agbo was shown his second yellow card.

When leaving the pitch the 22-year-old made some obscene gestures towards the KV Kortrijk and explained his actions by citing racism.

“I understand that I showed my emotions but racism of any form is completely unacceptable,” Agbo told BBC Sport after the incident.

“No matter how hard you try, it is difficult to overlook it and accept such a bad treatment during a football match.

“My club is handling the situation now and I thank our officials, my teammates and the fans for their incredible support so far.”

Standard Liege’s coach Sa Pinto has also voice his opinions in defence of Agbo when he said, “His reaction was legitimate given the abuse against him.”

Agbo’s club have said they will further investigate the matter, but also backed the Nigerian.

“Standard de Liège strongly condemns the attitude of those individuals whose intolerable behaviour is totally contrary to the values defended by our club and the Jupiler Pro League,” a Standard Liege statement read.

“Uche and other members of our club were deeply shocked by these serious incidents as well as the passivity of the referee body against them.

“Our club intends to question the governing bodies so that the community, racist and xenophobic songs are definitely banned from our stadiums.”