- Advertisement -

Assistant coach Imama Amapakabo has said the Super Eagles will peak in time at CHAN in Morocco next month.

The team have won two test matches, 1-0 against Water FC and 2-0 against Nationwide side Royal Sports FC 2-0.

Imama said the home-based Super Eagles are now 80% ready for the championship and he expects them to be fully ready before they play their first game against Rwanda on January 15.

“We will ready. We have now arrived at 80% of what we are capable of and in two weeks we will be 100%,” Imama said.

“It’s always better to hit your peak when the competition actually begins and not dip in form by then.”

Imama said the Eagles have used their last two test games to try different tactics

“We have used the matches to experiment on some new tactics, deploy players in different positions and we wanted to see how the players will carry out the different instructions,” he explained.

The Eagles will begin their CHAN campaign on January 15 against Rwanda.

They are also drawn against Libya and Equatorial Guinea.