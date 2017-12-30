- Advertisement -

Enugu Rangers have arrived Ijebu-ode with 18 players as the Coal City Flying Antelopes begin a closed camp ahead the 2017/2018 NPFL which kicks of January 14.

The players returned from their Christmas break on December 27 only to hit the camp site 24 hours later.

“We have 18 players traveling with us but some are waiting for us there already”, an official said.

Rangers are chasing their eighth league title and will open their campaign with a trip to Federation Cup holders Akwa United on January 14.

They will travel to Uyo from Ijebu-ode after their two-week training camp.