Inter Milan are carefully following Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s situation at Manchester United, according to Sky.

United boss Jose Mourinho confirmed in November that the Armenia international attacking midfielder had been dropped because he was unhappy with the player’s performances.

He has not started a Premier League game for United since the defeat at Chelsea on November 5 but played the entire second half in the 2-2 draw with Burnley last time out.

Sky reports Mkhitaryan is one of a number of players Inter are looking at including Gerard Deulofeu at Barcelona and Javier Pastore at Paris Saint Germain.

Deulofeu, who has not played for the Spanish club since November and not started a La Liga game since October, is not considered part of Barca boss Ernesto Valverde’s plans and is available for loan in January.

Inter director Piero Ausilio recenty said of Pastore. “We have to understand what Paris Saint-Germain want to do.

“I don’t think anyone can argue with his quality. He is an important player, we are pleased that he sees Inter as a possibility, but it’s premature to talk about anything else.”