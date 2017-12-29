- Advertisement -

Everton striker Henry Onyekuru is set for surgery and months out with a knee injury suffered while on loan at Anderlecht.

The 20-year-old, who signed for the Toffees in the summer but did not obtain a work permit, was assessed last weekend after being substituted late on in the win over his former club KAS Eupen on December 22.

Anderlecht say they will discuss his rehabilitation with the parent club but he will be our for “several months in order to be able to recover optimally”.

Onyekuru is among the Jupiler Pro league’s top scorers this season with nine goals in 19 appearances, but he failed to score in any of Anderlecht’s Champions League group games.

The Nigeria international was joint-top scorer in Belgium last season with 20 goals for Eupen, and was coveted by a number of Premier League clubs in the summer.

Responding to Belgian reports that the player would not need surgery, Anderlecht said: “Onyekuru immediately underwent the necessary examinations last weekend, after which the medical staff of RSC Anderlecht and the treating physician were of the opinion that an operation is inevitable.

“They also remain behind their position after these new statements that the Nigerian will have to suffer. In view of the severity of the injury, the flank attacker will be out of action for several months in order to be able to recover optimally. Further details are discussed with Onyekuru’s mother club Everton.”