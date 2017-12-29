- Advertisement -

Switzerland-based Stephen Odey on Friday said George Weah’s feat of becoming the President of Liberia is a good source of motivation for many other footballers.

The former player of MFM Football Club of Lagos, who is now with FC Zurich, said he hoped to become the next George Weah.

Weah was on Friday announced the President-elect of Liberia, after winning the run-off poll in the country’s presidential election.

The former Liberian national captain was a footballer who turned out for several top-flight European clubsides, including Paris St-Germain (PSG) of France and AC Milan of Italy.

He is the only African footballer to have won both the FIFA World Player of the Year award and the prestigious Ballon D’Or.

Odey, in his twitter account @stevenodey31, congratulated Weah and added that the feat will serve as a motivation to other football players.

“From the pitch to the presidency. I join others to say congratulations to George Weah,” he wrote.

“This alone is enough motivation for every footballer to go beyond the field of play. I hope to be the next George Weah.”

Odey, a top-scoring forward in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), signed a four-year deal in August with the Swiss Super League clubside.