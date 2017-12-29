- Advertisement -

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in following George Weah’s announcement as the new President of Liberia on Thursday, former Nigeria internationals Nwankwo Kanu and Sunday Oliseh are the latest football personality to send his message.

On the Thursday, Liberia’s Election Commission announced Weah as the winner of the country’s run-off after beating incumbent Vice-President Joseph Boakai.

The 1995 FIFA, European and African Footballer of the Year won 61.5 percent of the votes based on 98.1 percent of ballots cast. Boakai got 38.5 percent.

The former Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, AC Milan and Chelsea striker, 51, will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf as Liberia’s president next month.

Reacting to Weah’s announcement as Liberia’s new President, Kanu wrote on his Twitter handle: “Congratulations our President.”

Kanu was in the Super Eagles squad that qualified for the 2002 Korea/Japan World Cup ahead of a Weah-led Liberian side.

Both Kanu and Weah were also in action when the Eagles pipped Liberia 1-0 in the group stage of the 2002 Mali Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Super Eagles coach Oliseh also congratulated Weah on his election as the new President of Liberia. Oliseh also prayed for spiritual guidance to help Weah rule the West African country. “Cngrats my friend, Georgie. Happy for you and quite exceptional. May God bless you with wisdom to lead Liberia,” Oliseh wrote on his Twitter handle.